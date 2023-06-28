Couple arrested with assortment of drugs

IPOH: Police detained a husband and wife team and seized an assortment of drugs estimated at RM538,646 during a raid at Jalan Medan Ipoh here on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the couple aged 37 and 39 were picked up at 7.45 pm at their rented house.

Among the drugs found were ketamine, ecstasy and Erimin in pill and powder forms, he said at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Police also conducted a follow-up raid at 10.25 pm the same day and found the base for packaging and storing the drugs in another house nearby.

He said the total haul comprised 757 grammes of ketamine, 1.08 kilogramme (kg) of ecstasy pills, 4.32 kg of Erimin 5 pills, 1.02 kg of ecstasy powder and 3.427 kg of ecstasy powdered drink mix.

Mohd Yusri said police also seized a Nissan Almera and RM1,200 in cash along with drug packaging paraphernalia.

He said the man also tested positive for ketamine and the couple do not have any criminal record.

“Both suspects have been involved in drug trafficking around the state for the past three years and the seized drugs could have been supplied to 40,000 addicts,” he said.

The couple have been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama