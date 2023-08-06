Couple charged again for negligence, causing injury to four-year-old boy

JOHOR BAHRU: A husband and wife who were given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on a charge of negligence that likely caused physical injury to the woman’s four-year-old son, was charged again in the Sessions Court here today.

The woman and the boy’s stepfather, both 23, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read before Judge VM Mabel Sheela.

According to the new charge, to achieve a common end, both of them acted negligently and caused physical injury to the child under their care.

The woman, who is three months pregnant and her husband were accused of committing the offence at a unit at Skudai Villa Apartment, Jalan Aman Taman Skudai Baru, here at 12.30 am on April 28.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, punishable under the same section and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S Thiviya prosecuted the case while both the accused were unrepresented.

The court set bail at RM7,000 each with one surety and fixed July 11 for case mention to submit documents and appoint lawyers.

They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month, not to interfere with witnesses and surrender their passports to the court. - Bernama