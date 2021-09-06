Couple charged with abusing baby boy

KUALA PILAH: A married couple was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with abusing a 16-month-old baby boy.

No plea was recorded by the husband, aged 23, and the child’s 17-year-old biological mother when the charge was read to them before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti as the case is under the jurisdiction of the Sessions Court.

The husband, who is a petrol station cashier, and his wife were jointly charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 with abusing the child and causing serious injuries to his head, eyes, body and feet.

The couple was accused of committing the offence at an unnumbered house in Felda Bukit Jalor Aks, Ayer Kuning Selatan in Tampin.

They face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum 20 years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed bail at RM10,000 for the husband and RM6,000 for his wife and set Sept 13 for mention.

The couple was also ordered to report to the nearest police station twice a month. — Bernama