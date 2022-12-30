Couple charged with abusing eight-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing their eight-year-old son.

Labourer Abu Bakar Rahman, 32, and his Indonesian wife, fruit seller Andia Rosa, 35, made the plea before Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

They were charged, as persons having the care of the boy, to have abused the child, resulting in him to be injured, at a house in Kampung Segambut Tengah here last Dec 23.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Abu Bakar bail of RM10,000 with one surety, while his wife was not allowed bail as she is a foreigner.

The court set Jan 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ngoh Jess Lynn prosecuted, while the couple was unrepresented. - Bernama