Couple charged with alleged smuggling of illegal immigrants

KOTA BHARU: A man and his wife were charged in the sessions court here today for allegedly smuggling of 20 illegal immigrants from Myanmar last month.

The accused, Mahussin Sulaiman, 48, and Mafuzah Md Isa, 38, nodded to indicate they understood when the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin, but no plea was recorded.

According to the charge, Mahussin and Mafuzah, on Sept 24, at about 1.30pm, were alleged to have smuggled in 20 Myanmar nationals, aged between 20 and 50, at a house in Kampung Tok Leber Beta, Ketereh, here.

They were charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Dzulkafli Husain, 56, a bus driver, was charged with failing to ensure that six Myanmar nationals, aged 20 to 30, had valid travel documents at the Ketereh Bus Station on Sept 22.

According to the charge, Dzulkafli, along with another man still at large, on Sept 22 at 12.15pm, as a transport operator for a commercial purpose, a Transnational bus, had failed to ensure that six Myanmar nationals on board of the bus had valid travel documents at the Ketereh Bus Station here.

The accused was charged under Section 26K (1) of Atipsom 2007 which is punishable under Section 26K (2) of the same law and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a fine of up to RM250,000 or a maximum jail term of up to five years or both, if convicted.

The court disallowed bail and set Nov 21 for mention of both cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurul Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry prosecuted while the three accused unrepresented. — Bernama