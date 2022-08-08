Couple, daughter charged with abusing five-year-old girl

KUALA PILAH: A married couple and their daughter were charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing a five-year-old girl.

R. Guna Silan, 42, his wife K. Nagamah, 41, and daughter G.Nisha, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The three of them, as persons having the care of the child, were jointly charged with beating the girl with a cane, kicking and splashing her with hot water, causing her to suffer injuries on the back, chest, both legs, head and face.

They were charged with abusing the girl at a house in Taman Seri Mahsan, Bandar Seri Jempol between last July 15 and 19.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Norma Ismail allowed them bail of RM5,000 each with one surety and set Aug 23 for mention.

They posted the bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amirul Noor Hashimi prosecuted, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris represented the three accused. - Bernama