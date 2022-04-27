Couple, daughter suffer burns in Ipoh fire

IPOH: A couple and one of their two children suffered burns in a house fire at Hala Taman Meru 10, Taman Meru Phase 2B here, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the 32-year-old man sustained third-degree burns while his wife suffered burns on her arm and their daughter on her legs.

However, the couple’s son escaped unhurt.

He said firemen from the Meru Raya and Ipon Fire and Rescue Stations with the help of volunteer fire-fighting teams from Menglembu and Chemor were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.04 pm.

“The fire destroyed between five and 80 per cent of four single-storey terrace houses,” he said in a statement today.

The fire-fighting operation ended at 2.20 am, he added. — Bernama