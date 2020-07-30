Couple dealing with Airsoft rifles and pistols nabbed

SHAH ALAM: A couple dealing with Airsoft rifles and pistols were arrested by police for selling the replicas to scores of buyers through the social media since February.

Apart from the couple, police managed to trace 43 buyers of the replica firearms from nine states.

The buyers including four women are aged between 18 and 57.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said today that police uncovered the illegal business by the couple following the arrest of a suspect for a drug-related case by Klang police.

He said the couple also charged buyer RM1,000 to carry out modifications on the replica firearms to enable it to fire real ammunition.

Fadzil said depending on the type, the airsoft rifles and pistols were sold for between RM5,000 and RM10,000 to buyers through a chat group created in the Whatsapp application.

He said the operation netted 57 airsoft pistols, 31 airsoft rifles, a real pistol, 1,355 live ammunition and hand grenades from those arrested.

Fadzil said while the firearms were acquired from a neighbouring country, the live ammunition was obtained locally by those arrested.