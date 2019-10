KLANG: Police detained a couple for allegedly causing the death of a child, as well as injuring three other children.

In the Sept 29 incident at 1.20pm, South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the police were alerted of a four-year-old girl who died at her babysitter’s house in Jalan Yadi, here, and the death was confirmed by the medical personnel that were despatched to the scene.

“A post-mortem confirmed that the girl had died from injuries to the abdomen that was inflicted by a metal object. Other bruises, new and old, were also found on the victim’s body,” Shamsul Amar said when contacted.

Following an investigation, police detained two suspects, aged 36 and 30 on Tuesday.

Police then checked the female suspect’s children from previous relationships.

“The kids who were aged five and eight were also found to have been abused.

“A third child, aged four, whom the couple had been taking care off, was also found to have injuries on her body,“ he added.

All three children are now receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital. Further investigations also found that the couple had just gotten married in Sarawak four months ago.

“We are applying for remand order against the suspects and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he concluded.