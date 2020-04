LANGKAWI: Although people are encouraged to be creative while being indoors during the movement control order (MCO), a few take their creativity beyond the legally permissible.

A married couple was arrested by the police for allegedly trying to trick the public into donating cash for those whose lives are impacted due to the MCO.

The 33-year-old husband and 27-year-old wife were reported to have been trying to collect cash donations via a social media account.

The district police head Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the arrest, saying that the couple were allegedly trying to collect funds for residents of Bukit Malut and Taman Nilam, which are predominantly migrant colonies here.

The police began tracking the couple after learning about their scheme.

A police team raided their home at about 1pm on Wednesday and arrested the couple. The team also seized a smartphone.

Mohd Igbal said the couple will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10, whipping and a fine.

They will also be investigated for defying the MCO.

In PENANG, police arrested a superbiker for riding recklessly along the Penang Bridge last Friday.

He apparently took just over two minutes to cross the 13.5km bridge on his motorcycle.

He was also said to have captured his riding “stunts” on a digital camera mounted on his helmet before uploading his exploit on his social media account.

The suspect, a male nurse in a private hospital was detained at his house in Rifle Range here at 6pm on Tuesday.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Soffian Santong confirmed the case.