IPOH: Police have detained a couple believed to be involved in the murder of an Indonesian man whose body was found at the construction site of the Perak Centre police district headquarters (IPD) in Seri Iskandar in 2001.

Perak Centre district police chief, Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the married couple, a 50-year-old Indonesian man with a permanent resident identity card and his wife, 49, also from Indonesia, were arrested in front of their rented house in Hulu Selangor, Selangor at 8.45pm yesterday.

“Acting on intelligence and information received, a team from the Perak IPD Criminal Investigation Division arrested the suspects to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

Mohamad Zainal said this morning, an order was obtained from the Parit magistrate’s court to remand the couple for seven days from today.

On Aug 14, 2001, Rebin Sumadi Suwoko, 32, was found dead with slash wounds on his neck, back and legs, believed to be caused by a sharp weapon. — Bernama