Couple die, daughter hurt in crash while on the way to the polls

KOTA TINGGI: A man and his wife died, while their three-year-old daughter sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in to go to the polls today, met with an accident at Km 46 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Mersing here today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the crash, which involved a Perodua Alza and a four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux, occurred at 12.08 pm.

“Initial investigations found that the driver of Perodua Hilux was heading to vote in Skudai after one of them voted in Lok Heng.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Perodua Alza driven by the 37-year-old man was heading to Johor Bahru was cornering a bend before the car skidded to the opposite direction (Mersing-bound) and collided head-on with the Hilux,” he said in a statement today.

Due to the collision, the man and his 31-year-old wife died at the scene while their daughter who suffered a broken leg was taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for treatment.

The 60-year-old Hilux driver escaped unhurt. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama