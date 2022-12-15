Couple expected to face death penalty for drug trafficking

SIBU: A 28-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman are expected to be sent to the gallows for drug trafficking after being nabbed with three kilogram of drugs, here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the two suspects were detained by a police team from the Commercial Crimes Division of the Sibu police headquarters, at a house in Jalan Keranji at 5.30 pm yesterday.

“When detained, police found 99 packets labelled as ‘Juice Master’ containing 3.420 kg of drugs believed to be ecstacy and worth about RM171,000. Also found was 18 red coloured pills weighing 5.90g, believed to be ecstacy,” he said in a statement today.

The man tested positive for Methamphetamine and Amphetamine while tests carried out on the woman was negative. Both will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandotary death sentence if convicted.

According to Zulkipli, the man would be remanded for seven days while the woman will be remanded for three days to facilitate investigations. - Bernama