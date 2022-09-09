Couple found dead in house in Lukut

SEREMBAN: A husband and wife were found dead in a house in Bandar Dataran Segar, Lukut near here yesterday evening.

Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said police received a call from the public at about 5.15 pm about a 61-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife who were both suspected to be unconscious.

“Police with help of the Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department had to break open the door to inspect the house.

A medical officer from the Lukut health clinic confirmed both victims were already dead.

“Our investigations revealed that the male victim had a history of being treated for high blood pressure while his wife had no medical history. Police also did not find signs of foul play in the house,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that both the deceased were taken to the Port Dickson Hospital for post-mortem.

Police also classified the case as ‘sudden death’. - Bernama