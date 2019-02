PETALING JAYA: A husband and wife, both former convicts, were each sentenced to seven months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today for stealing various food items from a supermarket.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir handed down the sentence on Hafizullah Hamidi, 39, and, Azrina Noorul Abidin, 29, after they pleaded guilty to stealing nine packets of cheese, a bag of Thai Longan and a bottle of Marigold Fresh Milk worth RM133.

The offence was committed at the Aeon Supermarket, Sunway Pyramid, Subang Jaya, here at 7.02pm on Feb 1.

The court ordered the couple, who had previously been convicted of a drug offence, to serve the prison sentence from the date of arrest on Feb 1. — Bernama