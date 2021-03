JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple is currently living in fear after receiving multiple threats, including having a petrol bomb hurled into the house and splashed with red and black paint after their son failed to settle his debts with loan sharks.

Chong Kok Yeong, 55, and his wife, Teoh Lee Hong, 56, claimed they were threatened by the loan sharks to repay their son’s debts. Their son, Chong Hui An, 21, is a coffee shop worker in Penang who disappeared since Feb 19.

Chong said the courtyard of their house in Taman Pulai Utama, Skudai here was petrol bombed at 1.20pm on Feb 9, causing several parts of the compound to catch fire. The fires were put out without causing any permanent damage.

“Through the CCTV, I saw two men committing the act, and I believe they are the same people who splashed red and black paint at 7.30pm, Feb 8. The two individuals also left a letter asking my son to repay his debt and if he failed to do so, they threatened to burn my house.

“My son loves to gamble online. He had borrowed RM1,000 in early February but the loan shark demanded RM12,000 in repayment,” he said during a press conference at the Johor MCA liaison committee office here, today.

Johor MCA Civic Society Coordination Bureau chief Chua Jian Boon was also present.

Meanwhile, Chua said the married couple no longer wanted to be responsible for their son and hoped they would not be disturbed by the loan sharks.

He said Chong had made five police reports, two each on Feb 9 and Feb 26 respectively at the Kangkar Pulai police station, and one at the Taman Universiti police station on Feb 17 and hoped that immediate action would be taken.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar when contacted confirmed receiving all the police reports.

Almost 40 complaints regarding loan sharks had been received by the Johor Bahru MCA complaint bureau throughout the Movement Control Order since March 18 last year. -Bernama