Couple held over alleged car break-in, theft cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a married couple for their alleged involvement in seven car break-in and theft cases around Ampang Jaya.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the 40-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife were nabbed in their house at Taman Tasek Tambahan, Ampang at 3 pm on Jan 20 after a car break-in report was lodged at Taman Bukit Teratai on Jan 17.

“A neighbour had informed the complainant that the front door of his mother’s Proton X70 parked in front of the house was open. On checking, the complainant found that the car had been ransacked, a mobile phone and a bag containing important documents were also missing,” he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, police seized several mobile phones, sun glasses, a camera, handbags, watches, bank cards, Touch 'n Go cards, and shoes, estimated to be worth RM20,000.

“Initial investigations showed that the male suspect acted alone,“ he said, adding that both suspects were jobless and have a total of 16 past criminal records, including drug-related offences.

The suspect’s modus operandi was to target cars that are parked at secluded spots before prying open the car door, he added. -Bernama