SEPANG: A married couple have been detained to assist investigations into the case of a man who was slashed to death while on the way to perform Friday prayers in Puchong Perdana, here last week.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the couple, aged 37 and 27, who were believed to be related to the dead victim, were arrested at Taman Puchong Perdana here at about 2.30pm on Monday, three days after the incident.

“Both suspects are now remanded for seven days until next Monday to assist investigations while the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he told reporters after attending a handover of duty for the Sepang police chief at Sepang police headquarters, here today.

Last Friday, a businessman was found dead, suspected to be hacked by an individual while on the way to perform Friday prayers near the LRT station in Puchong Perdana, at about 1.40pm.

At the ceremony, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, 53, who was Muallim police chief received his appointment as the new Sepang police chief to replace ACP Abdul Aziz Ali, 57 who was made Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (Strategic Planning) deputy chief.

The ceremony was witnessed by Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin. - Bernama