Couple in police clinging to moving car incident charged in court

BANGI: A teen who allegedly drove off with a policeman clinging to the bonnet of his moving car for 150 metres in his attempt to evade a police check, was brought to the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrates’ Court here today.

Muhammad Asraf Zulkefli, 19, pleaded guilty on two counts of injuring the policeman and damaging his motorcycle after the charges were read out before Judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah who was the acting magistrate.

On the first count, Muhammad Asraf was alleged to have caused harm to Mohamad Amirul Yahya, a civil servant who was carrying out his duty at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi at 10.30pm, March 9.

The charge, under Section 332 of the Penal Code carries a maximum three-year jail sentence or a fine or both, if found guilty.

The accused also allegedly caused mischief by deliberately damaging the handle bars, exhaust pipe, sports rims and rear registration plate of Mohamad Amirul’’s motorcycle, for a loss of RM1,060, at the same place and time.

The second charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code allows for a sentence of no less than one year in jail and a maximum of five or a fine or both, if found guilty.

At the same court, the accused’s girlfriend, Umiezatul Asyikin Nasrun, 20, pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiring with Muhammad Asraf over the same crimes at the same place and time.

The woman was charged under Sections 332 and 472 that were read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code which carries the same sentence if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Fauzan Mohd Nor suggested RM10,000 bail for Muhammad Asraf while waiting for a report from the Social Welfare Department as the accused was under 21.

The same amount was also suggested for Umiezatul Asyikin.

The court allowed both the accused, who were unrepresented, to RM5,000 bail for both charges and set April 12 for the case mention.

A video showing a startling scene of a policeman hanging on for dear life on the bonnet of a car after the driver accelerated his vehicle when police wanted to conduct a check in Bandar Baru Bangi had previously gone viral. — Bernama