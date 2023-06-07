Couple injured in acid attack while entering a lift in Batu Caves

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple were injured after being splashed with a liquid believed to be acid, while entering the lift at a flats in Batu Caves, Gombak here.

Batu Caves acting police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the police received a report about the incident at 3.10 am on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident occurred at 1.27 am on the same day.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, entered the lift with her 37-year-old husband, who is a foreigner, and their 14-year-old son before they were splashed with the liquid by an unknown woman from outside the lift.

“The suspect then ran away. Both victims appealed to the public to be taken to the Selayang Hospital after sustaining injuries to several parts of their bodies. The son was unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

The couple were allowed to go home after treatment.

Noor Ariffin said the incident, which was recorded on a closed-circuit television, went viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and police are actively tracking down the suspect.

Those with information about the incident are urged to come forward and contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Nizar Adnan at 013-9661892 or the Gombak District police headquarters at 03-61262222. -Bernama