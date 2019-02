KANGAR: A couple died while two of their children were injured after the car driven by their son skidded and crashed into a tree at KM17 of Jalan Alor Setar-Kangar, near the Kedah-Perlis border early this morning.

In the incident at about 4.55am, the victims, Ibrahim Mustaffa, 60, and Zaiton Saleh, 60, were killed at the scene.

Kangar police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the driver identified as Mohd Noor Iman Ibrahim, 22, sustained light injuries while his sister, Nor Ayu Nadia Ibrahim, 16, broke her right leg and was being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar.

“The family were returning home to Kuala Perlis from the Shahab Perdana Bus Terminal in Alor Star when the car lost control and skidded to the right before crashing into a tree,” he said when contacted by the media.

The bodies of the dead victims were sent to HTF for post-mortem. — Bernama