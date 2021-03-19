Couple killed, grandchildren injured in highway crash

IPOH: A couple were killed and their two grandchildren injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at KM68.6 of the East-West Highway, after the Titiwangsa Rest and Relaxation stop, in Gerik today.

The dead were identified as Muhamad Zaidi Mohamad Dahalan, 57, and his wife Rosmiza Mohd Zain, 51.

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said it received a call about the accident at 3.59pm.

When a team from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station reached the scene, two boys, aged six and eight, who suffered light injuries had been rescued by members of the public, he said in a statement.

They were sent to Jeli Hospital in Kelantan for treatment.

The spokesman said firemen removed the two bodies from the wreckage.

The lorry driver escaped unhurt, he added.

The four were in a Perodua Axia and was believed to be travelling from Tanah Merah, Kelantan to Kedah. -Bernama