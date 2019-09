SUNGAI PETANI: A couple died and their son was seriously injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry at Km 99.3 of the North-South Expressway near the exit to the Sungai Petani Utara Toll Plaza here last night.

In the 11.50pm incident, the victim Jamaludin Musa, 51, who was riding a motorcycle and his wife Rapidah Ahmad @ Abdullah, 46, died on the spot due to serious injuries to the head and body.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the incident was believed to have occurred when Jamaludin was unable to control his motorcycle and veered off course causing the lorry to crash into them.

“Their son, Muhammad A’tiqullah Jamaludin, aged 9, suffered severe injuries, his right and left arm were fractured and he sustained internal head injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said, the couple’s bodies were sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here while Muhammad A’tiqullah was also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and police were trying to track down the lorry driver who fled after the incident,” he said. — Bernama