Couple killed, three children injured in highway crash

IPOH: A husband and wife were killed in a road crash involving a Perodua Myvi and a cement trailer at KM25 of the Timur-Barat Highway before the Titiwangsa rest and service area (RSA) in Gerik, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said another three victims, namely a child and two teenagers who were also travelling in the car heading from Gerik to Jeli, Kelantan, were seriously injured, while the driver of the trailer from Jeli to Gerik was unhurt.

According to Sayani, the department received a distress call at 1.10 pm, and members of the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the location.

“There were six victims involved, and it was found that two of them were not trapped (in the vehicle) and confirmed dead at the scene by the KKM (Ministry of Health).

“(Firemen) removed the victims using stretchers and handed them over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Sayani said the couple who died were identified as Mohamad Nasir Samsudin, 44, and Rohaya Harun, 46, while their three children were Mohamad Amir Zaqwan, 14; Nur Auni Batrisya, 12, and Mohamad Zarith, 7. - Bernama