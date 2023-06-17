Couple killed, two children seriously hurt in LPT 2 crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A husband and wife were killed while their two children were seriously injured in a crash at kilometre 267.2 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT 2) near the Jabor exit in Kemaman.

Mohd Riduan Mohd Yaacob and his wife Zahidah Hanisah Mohamad, both 35, died at the scene after their Proton Saga BLM car crashed and turned turtle.

Their children Muhammad Uwais Wafiuddin, 8, and Raudhatul Khayra, 3, were reported to have sustained serious injuries.

A spokesperson from the Terengganu and Fire Rescue Department said a distress call was received at 4.14 pm after which a team of eight firemen from the Cheneh fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is being investigated.

“The bodies of the victims were handed over to the police for further action while the two children are being treated at the Kemaman and Kuantan Hospitals,” the spokesman said when contacted.-Bernama