Couple nabbed for alleged drug trafficking in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Police nabbed a couple on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking at a budget hotel here last Friday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 25-year-old unemployed man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were detained at about 12.30 pm by a team from the Pahang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

He said the arrest led to the seizure of 1.9kg of ganja, 279.1g of syabu and 14.35g of yaba pills estimated to be worth RM41,635 at the suspect’s rented room in Panching, here.

“The seized drugs can be used by some 1,525 addicts and the suspects are believed to have been active since early last year,” he told a press conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the police also seized a Zoraki M906-TD pistol, a magazine, five bullets and a pair of gloves that were found in the rented room.

Also seized were a Proton Iriz car worth RM32,800 and cash amounting to RM1,000 from the suspects.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the suspects had been remanded for seven days beginning last Saturday to assist investigations under Section 39B, Section 39A(1), Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the male suspect is also investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (increased Penalties) Act 1971. - Bernama