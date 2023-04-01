Couple remanded for alleged involvement in Ampang explosion

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the explosion at Pandan Indah in Ampang on Dec 29 that killed a man.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said a husband and wife, aged 33 and 30 respectively, were arrested at a housing area by Selangor police’s criminal investigation department in Serdang, Kedah on Dec 3 around 7.20 pm, based on an anonymous tip-off.

“The police believe that their arrests can help in the investigation,“ she said in a statement.

A remand order was made and the Magistrate has allowed the couple to be in remand for seven days.

The police were notified of an explosion that took place at Jalan Pandan Indah 12/1 in Ampang on Dec 29 2022 at around 8.55 pm. The victim, a local man working as a cook’s assistant held a package left on his car bonnet that exploded shortly after handling it.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 28-year-old sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Ampang hospital for treatment however, he was pronounced dead at 9.45 pm.

At the scene of the explosion, Mohamad Farouk said police had found traces of explosive compounds including dents on the victim’s car.