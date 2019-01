GEORGE TOWN: A couple was today remanded for four days to assist investigation after the husband was suspected of pouring hot water on his daughter for finishing his dinner.

The remand order was issued by George Town sessions court’s criminal magistrate’s court assistant registrar, Muna Maria Azmi starting today until Thursday after allowing a remand application by investigating officer Inspector Zahirah Othman.

The 42-year-old father and his wife, 34, arrived in the remand room at 11.30am and went out 20 minutes later.

The couple was detained by police yesterday under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

In the incident last week, the eight-year-old girl was scalped after being poured with hot water by her father after she was believed to have finished food for the family in their house at Kampung Melayu Flat, Air Hitam here.

In the incident at 1am, the victim who is the only girl of four children was scalped on the arm and chest but she was reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama