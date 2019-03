LANGKAWI: The police have remanded for seven days from today a married couple to assist in the investigation into the murder of a three-year-old girl whose body parts were found in a ravine here yesterday.

The police obtained the remand order from Magistrate Mohd Ridzwan Salleh after bringing the 37-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife to the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court at 9am.

The police found the skull and bits of hair of the girl, Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah, in the ravine, about three metres from the road in Gunung Raya, after a suspect led them to the spot.

Nur Aisyah Aleya was reported missing by her biological mother last Sunday. — Bernama