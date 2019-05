YAN: A married couple was remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation into the case of a two-year-old boy who died on Tuesday (May 25) believed to be from abuse by the stepfather at Jalan Yan, Guar Chempedak, near here.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar, in a statement today said the 28-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman were also found to be positive for drugs when they were arrested.

“The male suspect also has past criminal records related to disposing of case item and drugs, under Section 414 of the Penal Code and Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, respectively,” he said.

Yesterday the media reported that the victim Muhammad Aqil Hairi Mohd Azrul died after suffering internal injuries believed to be hit by blunt objects.

Shahnaz was quoted as saying in the 7.30pm incident that the victim was found lying unconscious on the floor of a house at Batu 19 3/4 Jalan Yan, Guar Chempedak before his stepfather took Muhammad Aqil to the hospital but the doctor confirmed that the victim was dead. - Bernama