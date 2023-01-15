Couple suspected involved in Pandan Indah explosion case to be charged Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The married couple suspected to be involved in the explosion case that claimed the life of a waiter at a restaurant in Pandan Indah, Ampang, on Dec 29, will be charged at the Ampang Magristrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) in a statement today said they would be charged at 10 am at the court.

He said the couple, from Serdang, Kedah will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the 8.55 pm incident, the 28-year-old male waiter died of severe injuries after a parcel that was left on his car bonnet exploded.

Police believe the home-made bomb was remotely detonated. - Bernama