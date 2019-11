CHUKAI: A couple with an infant in Kampung Padang Kubu here, refused to evacuate to a temporary relief centre despite rising flood waters, following heavy rains which began yesterday.

The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department’s Zone 2 head Azman Alias told Bernama that until 9pm last night, the department had managed to evacuate about 20 families to the Padang Kubu community hall.

However, despite being urged by rescue personnel, the couple in their 30s, refused to participate in the evacuation, saying they would not be comfortable at the relief centre and would stay put on the upper floor of their two-storey house.

“We are worried about their safety,“ Azman said, adding that rescue personnel will take stronger action if the waist-high water level continues to rise.

He said rescuers also had to tick off some residents found fishing in a nearby river despite the heavy rains and rising water level in the river.

The department is in discussions with Tenaga Nasional Berhad representatives, in readiness to cut the electricity supply to avoid electrocutions and other dangers in the rising waters, Azman added. — Bernama