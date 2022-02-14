Couples advised against using services of Thai marriage syndicate

KUALA KRAI: Couples who are planning to tie the knot have been advised to use proper channels set by local religious authorities and not use the services of marriage syndicates.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (pix) said couples who used the services of Thai marriage syndicates and agents would face various problems in the future.

“This is important so that the marriage will not face various issues and problems in the future.

“Use the right channel and laws that have been set by the (Malaysian) government because we have complete standard operating procedures for marriage, there is no need to look for marriage syndicates in the neighbouring country,” he told reporters here after presenting school uniform donations at Dataran Lemang, Manik Urai, here today.

The media reported that following the recommendation by the National Recovery Council (MPN) to reopen the country’s borders on March 1, demands for the services for Thai marriage agents have been pouring in from couples who wished to get married in Thailand.

Ahmad Marzuk said the couples should think about the legitimacy of their marriage which is at stake when they use marriage syndicate services.

“It is also necessary to think from a long-term point of view, for example from the aspect of registration of birth for their child and so on,” he said adding that they should use the services of Islamic officiants (jurunikah) appointed by Malaysia’s religious authorities. - Bernama