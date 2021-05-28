Couples find different ways of courting, as online apps get a boost during pandemic

PETALING JAYA: There was a time when a date meant a movie, a candlelight dinner and perhaps a drink or two at a pub.

But in times of social distancing, it has become more like chatting through a tablet and perhaps a peck on the screen to say “goodnight”.

That is to be expected. Covid-19 has upended lives, and the young and lovelorn have no choice but to find new ways of wooing and courting.

In fact, the pandemic has given online dating a major boost.

Tinder, an online dating app, recorded three billion swipes in a single day in March last year when the start of the pandemic triggered a series of lockdowns worldwide.

From March to May last year, another virtual dating app, OKCupid, saw a 700% increase in the number of virtual dates, while Bumble has been logging 70% more calls than normal.

Others are already getting in on the act. Dateworks, which began as a matchmaking agency that catered mostly to working professionals, now also has a dating platform online.

Kendrick James, 32, recounted the days when a date was a romantic dinner or even a weekend getaway.

“Astrid (his partner) and I got to know each other online, but we have never actually met in person. However, we have video calls every day during which we incorporate activities such as household chores. These activities now count as dates for us.”

James said Astrid’s favourite activity is to cook during her days off.

“We even do grocery shopping together whenever we can (albeit in different locations). It’s odd but we make it work,” he said.

Alexx Tan, 25, recounted how difficult it was to keep up with his many dates when the first lockdown was enforced in March last year.

“I always preferred to meet in person, but I have been forced to adapt to the situation.”

Like most millennials, looking for love in a pandemic means going online.

“I have a steady girlfriend now, so we use Zoom to communicate often. We also have movie nights through apps such as Rave.”

Jennifer Chu, 25, said the pandemic has not affected her dating style very much.

“I met my partner just before the pandemic started and we have always dated through the phone,” she said.

Chu and her partner sometimes send each other care packages and home-cooked meals.

Subashini Jeyaraman, 25, said since she is forced to take the virtual route, the act of dating itself has changed.

“It does get a little lonely since most of my matches never really last due to the conversation drying out after a while.”