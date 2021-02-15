Couples get CNY bundle of joy

PETALING JAYA: Three mothers were blessed with Chinese New Year joy as they had their babies safely delivered at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur during the festive holidays.

For Jill Wee and her husband Jeeva Reuben, their second son was a wonderful surprise as the baby arrived weeks before his estimated due date.

“We were cleaning up the house on the eve to prepare for the baby’s arrival. That probably triggered the labour,” Wee said.

“We had gone to bed when suddenly, my water broke at about 3am.”

Reuben said they panicked a bit because they were not prepared for it.

“Luckily, since the movement control order had been eased slightly, I rushed to the shopping mall to buy new baby products,” he said.

Wee and Reuben said they were thankful the delivery on Friday was normal, without any complications, and have named their son Noah.

“We are also happy due to the date 12.2.21, which is a palindrome, falls on an auspicious day. Maybe he will get more ang pow, too,” Wee said.

The maternity ward at the same hospital also welcomed S. Bavani and Tharaidevjeet Singh’s daughter, who was safely delivered on Saturday at 7.18pm, weighing 2.87kg.

“The due date was supposed to be on Feb 25, and we initially decided for elective labour on Feb 18,” said Tharaidevjeet.

“I guess this little one had other plans and she surprised us,” said Bavani, whose experience was made much sweeter as she was also born at the same hospital 36 years ago.

The couple prepared themselves in advance for their daughter.

“Her water didn’t break but she started to experience contractions,” said Tharaidevjeet.

“We timed each contraction and we realised that it was time to go to the hospital. Luckily, the doctors told us that we needed to be prepared, so we had packed our luggage.”

An expatriate couple from Rajasthan in India, Sarooj Poonia and her husband Surendra Kumar, who have been living in Malaysia for the past three years, also welcomed their second son on Friday at 3.32am when she underwent a Caesarian section procedure.

“Our first son, now eight years old, was born through normal delivery. So naturally, I was a little worried. I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have been helpful throughout the entire process,” said Sarooj.