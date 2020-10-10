Couples make a beeline to Klang Religious Office for marriage during CMCO

SHAH ALAM: Early preparations have been made by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to face brides and grooms-to-be as they make a beeline to the Klang Islamic Religious Office (PAID) due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced today.

JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said careful preparations have been made by his team specifically in terms of the implementation of CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) so that it is in line with the guidelines of the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said marriage solemnisation in Selangor during the period of the CMCO was initially allowed to be implemented in mosques in the state.

“As the date of their marriage coincided during the CMCO period and activities at the mosque were suspended, JAIS took this responsibility to help any couple who want to tie the knot during the CMCO period,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, a picture went viral on social media of couples who had to get into a long queue in front of PAID Klang to wait for their turn to be married following the implementation of CMCO starting today.

Mohd Shahzihan said a total of 118 couples were had their marriages solemnised yesterday at PAID Klang by five Selangor Muslims Registrars of Marriages, Divorces and Ruju’.

However, Mohd Shahzihan explained that the situation was only temporary because the marriage process at the district religious office was back to normal today.

“JAIS will also be available to conduct marriage ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday as well besides weekdays,“ he said adding that only brides, grooms and guardians are allowed to come to the office for the purpose of marriage. -Bernama