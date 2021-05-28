Couples, siblings detained, drugs worth nearly RM2 mln seized

IPOH: Six people, comprising two married couples and two siblings, were detained on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking activities in the state since last year.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police also seized various types of drugs weighing 5.46 kg worth RM1.98 million in a series of raids here on Wednesday and Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off and intelligence information, he said police arrested a 32-year-old man at the parking lot of a condominium in Kampung Simee here at 2.30pm on May 26.

“Following the arrest, on the same day, police conducted three separate raids on three houses in Kampung Simee, Tambun, and Bercham here and nabbed three individuals, including two women, aged between 26 and 32.

“Police carried out another two raids in Bukit Merah and Kampung Rapat here at 5.10pm on Thursday and arrested two men, aged 27 and 34 respectively,” he told a press conference here today.

The police also confiscated five vehicles namely Toyota Harrier, Toyota Estima, Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Kawasaki Versys, as well as jewellery and four watches.

All the suspects are being remanded from four to seven days from yesterday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

Mior Faridalathrash said the two suspects aged 27 and 34 have previous criminal records related to drugs while only one suspect tested positive for drugs.

He said the drug was enough to satisfy 110,000 drug addicts. — Bernama