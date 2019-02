KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed an application by prominent lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is charged with money laundering and making incorrect income tax filings, for the temporary return of his impounded passport.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed the temporary return of the travel document to Muhammad Shafee, 66, after his lawyer, Rahmat Hazlan, informed the court that his client had to travel to Australia between Feb 22 and 25 to handle a criminal case in Sydney.

“He also has to be in Jakarta, Indonesia, for business matter from March 1 to 3,” he said during the case management today. Muhammad Shafee was in court.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz did not object.

Following which, Sequerah allowed the temporary release of Muhammad Shafee’s passport today and to be returned on March 5. — Bernama