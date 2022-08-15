Court allows Najib to amend application for new evidence against judge Nazlan: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court has allowed for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bid to amend his application to adduce new evidence to be heard in his SRC International case, which pertains to then high court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the former prime minister’s lead defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik submitted that the evidence relating to trial judge Mohd Nazlans purported conflict of interest was not made available to them during the criminal trial.

The lawyer pointed out that if not for the anonymous envelopes sent to Najib between May 9 and July 7 - allegedly containing the fresh evidence - then the defence team would not have been aware of its existence.

Hisyam told the Federal Court that the former finance minister was at the time unaware of Nazlan’s alleged knowledge and involvement in the establishment of SRC through his (Nazlan) then position as general counsel of Maybank Investment.

On July 28, 2020, Nazlan sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined him RM210 million after he was found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.