Court allows prosecution’s application to amend notice of motion to forfeit assets belonging to Najib, 17 others

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed the prosecution’s application to amend the forfeiture notice against hundreds of handbags of various brands, as well as cash, watches and 27 cars that were seized from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the application after Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin informed the court that the prosecution would amend the notice of forfeiture and make corrections in three supporting affidavits by former Deputy Public Prosecutor Fatnin Yusof, ACP R. Rajagopal and Superintendent Foo Wei Min to support the notice of motion.

“There are quite a few corrections in the original notice of motion and supporting affidavits. We are worried it will confuse the court. Therefore, we will file a new notice of motion and affidavits of support,“ she said.

The amendment was also necessary due to errors in the bank account number, account type, bank name and branch, as well as the date of seizure on the notice of motion and the supporting affidavits.

Meanwhile, lawyer Fazreen Hazrina Rahim, representing Najib, said the respondent did not object to the prosecution’s application, but requested that the process of gazetting the notice to a third party be expedited.

“The error was noticed by the prosecution at the last minute and we have also included an argument on the original notice of motion. Therefore, we request the court to issue an order for the gazetting of the notice to a third party as soon as possible,“ she added.

Lawyers for the other respondents also did not object to the prosecution’s application.

The gazetting of the third party notice is to enable interested parties to appear before the courtto provide reasons on why the assets should not be forfeited by the government.

Meanwhile, Faten Hadni, when met by reporters, said that she will file the amended notice of motion and supporting affidavits no later than Sept 3.

She said the court also set Sept 4 for case management.

In the notice of motion, the respondents named by the prosecution are Najib, Rosmah, their three children - Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib and Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s step-son) - Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta; Yayasan Mustika Kasih; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe (Low Taek Jho’s mother), Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs officer) and wife, Lim Hwee Bin; Kee Kok Thiam; Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

Among the valuables were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in different denominations - RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Rupee Sri Lanka 2,870,000, old notes Ringgit Malaysia RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Rupiah 13,177,00 US$100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, France 50, South African 10 Rand, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531, Philippines Peso 740 and new notes Ringgit Malaysia 21,150 which were seized on May 17, 2018.

Also seized on the same day were four branded watches, 171 branded handbags and 27 pairs of expensive shoes while 40 luxury handbags were confiscated on June 11, 2018. — Bernama