Court allows Raveentharan’s application to transfer Zakir Naik’s suit to Penang High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed an application by former Batu Uban State Assemblyman S. Raveentharan to transfer the suit filed by independent speaker Zakir Naik against him for alleged defamation to the Penang High Court.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar made the decision in chambers in the presence of lawyers Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader and Tharumarajah Thiagarajan, representing Dr Zakir and Raveentharan, respectively.

Raveentharan filed the application on Jan 28 this year.

Akberdin, when met by reporters, said the court allowed Raveentharan’s application as the defendant named in the suit, as well as witnesses to be called to testify, are from Penang.

However, he said, his client would appeal against the decision.

Zakir filed the suit against Raveentharan on Dec 12 last year claiming that the former assemblyman had uploaded five defamatory statements on Facebook between Oct 13 and 17 last year.

In the statement of claim, Zakir stated that the five statements were made with malice, hatred and envy, without first confirming the matter with him.

He claimed that Raveentharan, through the postings, had depicted him as a malicious individual and is a threat to the country’s security, peace and harmony.

Zakir claimed that the five statements were entirely baseless, not true, fabricated and false, and made to meet the defendants’ agenda.

Therefore, he is seeking an order to compel the defendant to remove the defamatory statements from the websites, social media and all related mediums, as well as general, aggravated, exemplary damages and compensation, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama