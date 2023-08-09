Court case: Up to AG to explain DNAA -Zahid

BATU PAHAT: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said he is leaving it to the new Attorney-General to give an explanation on the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) that the High Court granted him in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said as a person involved in the case, he did not have the right to give the explanation.

“Ask the Attorney-General as the AG delegated it to the public prosecutor to state 11 reasons in court. So, I as an involved person do not have the right to comment.

“But I trust that the new Attorney-General and DPP would make the clarification if necessary. But to me, the 11 factors given to the Kuala Lumpur High Court are sufficient because the court has already made a decision,” he added.

He told reporters this after opening a Women Entrepreneurs Carnival at MRSM Batu Pahat today, which was also attended by Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman and Parit Sulong MP Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

On Monday, the High Court granted the DNAA to Ahmad Zahid on all 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling after hearing the 11 reasons put forward by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar to stop the proceedings.

Asked on media reports quoting Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as alleging that an ‘unseen hand’ was involved in the case, Ahmad Zahid said Muhammad Sanusi should focus on his duty to develop the state instead of indulging in empty talk.

“There might be unseen hands in Kedah but not in Johor. I hope he performs his duty well to resolve the people’s problems in Kedah and focus on his task to develop the state instead of making empty promises as he did in the last election,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said he would cooperate with police if called up for investigation regarding his speech when visiting the Melana Indah Phase 1 People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Johor Bahru last Sunday.

“I’m not a candidate; I can campaign for the candidate I like. I hope the police will investigate under the Election Commission Act.

“I feel no offences were committed because as the minister responsible for rural and regional development, I have the capability and responsibility to give something good,” he said.

Yesterday, election watchdog Bersih lodged a police report against Ahmad Zahid for allegedly making a speech with elements of corruption during his visit to the project.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann claimed that Ahmad Zahid seemed to be trying to influence voters, especially in the Pulai parliamentary constituency, when he said improvements to the PPR project would be studied and approved if the Pakatan Harapan candidate won in the Pulai by-election. -Bernama