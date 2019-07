KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today cautioned Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak against posting any more statements in social media pertaining to his SRC trial or risk being cited for contempt of court.

Earlier, Attorney–General Tommy Thomas made an application for the former prime minister to make a full unconditional apology over his Facebook post regarding his credit card expenditure as it could amount to sub judice.

Thomas was referring to Najib’s posting in relation to the testimony by the prosecution’s 47th witness two days ago that two credit cards belonging to Najib had been charged RM3.3 million in a single day at Swiss luxury jeweller’s store De Grisogono in Italy in 2014.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said he had not been able to obtain instructions from his client and therefore needed time to prepare submissions on the matter.

He countered that his client’s action to post statements in Facebook was not sub judice to the trial, but said nevertheless, that the defence would study the matter.

“The media may not be reporting the whole picture of the case. They seem to be selective in their writing, cherry–picking on what they want to write,” he said adding that he would consult Najib on his postings in his Facebook.

To this, Thomas said Najib should give an undertaking that he would not.

Muhammad Shafee countered further that earlier when Najib was charged, the defence had applied for an order to bar the media and the public from discussing the merits of the case but the prosecution objected.

“Now they want an undertaking from my client for him not to post any statements, which is contradicting,” he said.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said he would hear full submissions on the matter on Monday.

“In the meantime, any other public postings can risk contempt,” cautioned the judge.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing continues on Monday. — Bernama