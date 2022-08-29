‘Court Clusters’ may face similar end as Najib: Report

PETALING JAYA: The imprisonment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak last week means Umno leaders who were charged for corruption may also face a similar end, says political analyst.

According to a report by Sinar Daily, political analyst Dr Edmund Terrence Gomez said the Pekan MP imprisonment signifies that Malaysia does have an independent judiciary.

“If we follow the due process, those who are facing charges in court today... there’s a likelihood of them going to jail.

“The charges against senior leaders like Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and others like Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor looks very serious and the number of charges is also quite large.

“So, the next question is if convicted will they react with a pardon?” he told Sinar Daily.

Rosmah’s corruption trial linked to the RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural school’s solar energy project decision will be delivered on Sept 1.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife and former actress Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad corruption trial decision has been set for Sept 2, while Zahid’s is Sept 15.