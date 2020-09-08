Court dismisses 33 Sabah assemblymen’s appeal over dissolution ruling

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today dismissed 33 assemblymen’s appeal against a High Court’s ruling over the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri’s decision in dissolving the state legislative assembly.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil who led a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Supang Lian also rejected the 33 assemblymen’s bid for a stay of today’s ruling pending an appeal to the Federal Court.

With this ruling the state election will proceed as scheduled. The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Sept 12 as the nomination day and Sept 26 for polling.-Bernama