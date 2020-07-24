Court dismisses Ahmad Maslan’s application to drop money laundering, giving false statement charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today dismissed an application by Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) to strike out charges for failing to declare to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) the RM2 million which he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and giving false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption commission (MACC).

Judge Azman Ahmad made the decision after finding that the application filed by Ahmad, 54, last Feb 11 was premature.

The charges were also not flawed nor groundless, he added.

Azman handed down the decision after hearing the submissions by both parties.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad, then informed the court that the defence would appeal against the decision.

The court then set Sept 4 for next mention date and Oct 1, 2, 16 and 23, Nov 6 and Dec 24 to hear the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria.

Ahmad was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from Najib in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by its investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama