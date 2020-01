PUTRAJAYA: An interior designer was fined RM1,500 in lieu of a year imprisonment by the magistrate court here after pleading guilty to a charge of failure to comply with the Consumer Claims Tribunal (CCT) award.

Phang Yoke Peng, 44, was charged with failing to comply with a CCT award dated Sept 18, 2018 which was made by the CCT office, to pay RM13,700 to Sze Soong Yee, as the claimant, in 14 days from the date the award was submitted.

She was charged under Section 117 (1) Consumer Protection Act 1999 which provides a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both, upon conviction.

Phang pleaded to the court to reduce the fine while Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement officer Azmil Aspara requested for a corresponding punishment against Phang.

Meanwhile another interior designer Ruhaizam Ahmad, 47, was accused in the same court under the same section.

However, Ruhaizam asked to be tried over the accusation of failure to comply to the CCT award dated March 13, 2018, to pay RM11,332.40 to Sofiah Ab Hamid, as claimant.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim fixed Feb 13 for mention of the case and allowed Ruhaizam to be bailed for RM2,000 in one surety. He said the guarantor must be a member of Ruhaizam’s family.

Ruhaizam was represented by lawyer Fazli Zakaria who urged the court to impose a low bail.

Outside the court, Azmil said this is the first time, an offender was fined under the Section 117 (1) Consumer Protection Act.

According to a media statement by KPDNHEP’s Investigation Enforcement Section director, Shamsul Nizam Khalil, warrants of arrest were issued against Phang and Ruhaizam for failure to attend court proceedings, twice.

He asserted that KPDNHEP was serious over the issue of respondents’ absence and would seek the quarters concerned and implement itself the warrants of arrest itself against those who failed to attend court. - Bernama