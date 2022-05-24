Court fines man RM2,500 for throwing Hindu idol in dustbin

KULAI: An eatery assistant who was recorded on CCTV throwing a decorative statue into a dustbin was fined RM2,500, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin meted out the fine on Gabriele Jungkak anak Steward, 23, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with removing the decorative statue belonging to TS Dineshwaran and throwing it into the dustbin, causing losses of RM25, in front of a house at Taman Scientex 13, Senai, at 9 am last May 15.

Deputy public prosecutor Edelynn Wong prosecuted. - Bernama