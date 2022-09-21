Court fines uni student RM25,000 for possessing fake cat food packaging

KUALA LUMPUR: A private university student was fined RM25,000 in default six months jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for possessing 9,130 pieces of fake cat food packaging, last year.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid meted out the sentence on Tang Yao Yih, 25, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

Tang was charged with committing the offence at a premises in Jalan Metro Perdana Barat, Kepong at 4 pm on Sept 27, 2021.

The charge, under Section 101 (b) of the Trademarks Act 2019, provides for a fine not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.

Tang paid the fine. - Bernama