KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Magistrate’s Court today gave a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Sungai Besar Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos on a charge of trespassing into premises in Taman Kosas three years ago.

Magistrate Muhammad Firdaus Sadina Ali made the decision after DPP Norhashimah Hashim informed the court that the subpoena could not be served on the witnesses and the investing officer failed to ensure the attendance of the witnesses in court.

As such, Muhamad Firdaus decided to give Jamal, who was represented by counsel Khairul Anuar, a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on what was to have been the first day of the trial today.

On July 5 last year, Jamal pleaded not guilty after being charged, together with Aenol Rofik Mawardi, 21, and another person still at large, of trespassing into the Starcom Trading and Services shop in Taman Kosas at 3.30pm on Dec 29, 2016. — Bernama